Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Opinion

10 Worthwhile Hobbies For These Bored Billionaires Who So Obviously Need Them

Damon Young
Filed to:Mayor Michael Bloomberg
4.7K
28
1

1. Cross-country road trips, where they drive to different states just to hunt and eat other rich people.

2. Provide funding for a commercial airline where the people who stand when the plane first lands are immediately ejected from it, shot into the atmosphere, and melted by the sun.

Advertisement

3. Go to the moon, and just, like, stay there.

4. Launch a chain of barbershops for black Republican men to finally get decent haircuts—a social good since a lifetime of roasts on their shitty shapeups and bent-as-fuck-blends are probably why they’re Republicans.

5. Invent the world’s first detachable and unbreakable titanium-based hymen, and then hire some goons to super glue it across T.I.’s mouth.

6. Visit each Popeye’s in America, buy all the chicken sandwiches, and then give them to me so I can eat them while y’all dummies wait in line to vote.

Advertisement

7. Buy a blimp, because...well, I don’t really have a good reason why. I’ve just always wanted a blimp, and if I had blimp money I’d go get me a blimp.

8. Teach R. Kelly how to read, just so he’ll finally be able to see exactly how long his prison sentence will be.

Advertisement

9. Invest a billion or so into this really cool and hip and fun black media platform, where everyone who currently works there smells really nice and always has comfortable socks and would thank your generous gift with a lap dance from MSNBC commentator and The Root Politics Editor Jason Johnson.

10. Just give me money.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

10 Thoughts on What the Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich Craze Says About Black People and Our Misplaced Priorities
10 Thoughts About Kanye West’s Jesus Is King Because God Is Good All the Time and All the Time...
8 Reflections on SpelHouse's Blessed and Highly Favored 2019 Homecoming

About the author

Damon Young
Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB and a columnist for GQ.com. His debut memoir in essays, What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins), is available for preorder.

TwitterPosts