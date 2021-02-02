28 Days of Album Cover Blackness with VSB, Day 2: A Taste of Honey A Taste of Honey (1978)

Image : A Taste of Honey A Taste of Honey (Capitol Records)

If you listen to Black music and disco (or either/or, really) you know A Taste of Honey. They had a monster hit with “Boogie Oogie Oogie,” a song whose hook you can probably sing in your sleep (which I don’t recommend; people freak out over stuff like that).

But this album cover for their platinum-selling self-titled debut album is plenty Black from where I’m sitting. First off, they outchea lookin’ fierce. Oh, who is they? “They” are the lead vocalists and guitarists featured on the cover, Janice-Marie Johnson and Carlita Dorhan. And there is NOTHING Blacker than the braids and cowrie shells combo that was so popular in the ‘ 70s. Even Rick James spent significant time with this particular hairdo. Hell, your cousin James probably did, too. Let us also talk about how badass they both look in the combo black-and-white motifs they’re sporting. I mean, if those two women stepped on stage ANYWHERE you’d pay attention. I’m paying attention now and well, they’re not stepping on any stage any time soon as a group.

And since Black people are responsible for rock ‘n roll—well all good music, really—it only makes sense that both Black women were on the guitars (bass and rhythm guitar). And because we are a literal people whenever possible, they happen to be standing in...a honeycomb. Why? Because the name of the band is A Taste of Honey and well, bees make honey so where else would you get a taste of honey? Exactly.

This album cover looks like it’s waiting for Chloe x Halle to remake it. And that my friend is beautiful, sweet Blackness. Like honey.