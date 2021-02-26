The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

28 Days of Album Cover Blackness With VSB, Day 26: Michael Jackson's Off The Wall (1979)

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
34
1
Illustration for article titled 28 Days of Album Cover Blackness With VSB, Day 26: Michael Jackson&#39;s Off The Wall (1979)
Image: Michael Jackson ‘Off The Wall’ (Epic)

Ain’t no way in the world this monthlong series would pass without a nod to one of the greatest albums ever that also happens to feature Michael Jackson at his Blackest. 1979's Off The Wall is a certified classic. It’s the album that launched Thriller. But the cover let’s you know it’s about to be the jams. Mike has on a tuxedo and a ‘fro in all of it’s Black ass glory. Mike’s uncharacteriscally big ass hands—seriously, there are stories about how big his hands were—are doing Black things. Ain’t a Black man alive who hasn’t struggled with what to do with their hands in a picture. Mike put it all out there first.

There isn’t a ton to say about this album mostly because it’s all been said. Off The Wall is an iconic album and the album cover lives in Michael Jackson lore as well. You don’t have to see the album cover to see the album cover. Same with Thriller. If somebody mentions either album, I’m sure the details are burned into your brain already. That’s how impactful this album was.

Also, the album is perfect and is his best solo album. This is not debatable. Fight your moms, bro.

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

DISCUSSION

thedarkone508
The Dark One 508

this is my favorite michael jackson album and it’s the only one i do not have on cassette.

independent bar in orlando used to play dont stop til you get enough and rock with you, and it was a good time in my life. hearing those songs bring me back.