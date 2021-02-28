28 Days of Album Cover Blackness With VSB, Day 28: Wilson Pickett's Pickett In The Pocket (1974)

Image : Wilson Pickett ‘Pickett In The Pocket’ (RCA Victor)

I mean, bruh. If this ain’t one of the Blackest album covers of all time then I don’t know what is. Wilson Pickett is out here rocking a red pleather suit with gold or green shimmery accents. He has beautiful Black women by his side who are clearly about to ruin his shot, or would if he wasn’t such the motherfucking man, because being the motherfucking man means that nobody can ruin your shot. He and another gentlemen dressed in a lighter shade of green then the accoutrement women Wilson has next to him not playing pool and being cool.

When I think Blackness I think this album cover. And there’s no better way to conclude a series on album cover Blackness than one that is so supremely Black that it should be committed to paintings during Black History Month featuring Obama and Malcolm X.

Happy Black History Month.