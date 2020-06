Screenshot : Michael Jackson “Thriller”

I mean, I couldn’t “well duh” think of a video any harder than this one. “Thriller” is probably the most iconic music video of all time. Of ever. And will probably be forever. And forever is a mighty long time.

It’s so iconic it’s that I guarantee you can do at least one part of a dance from the video right now. And it came out almost 40 years ago. And the dance moves will still be fresh. And Michael was still black then. Because iconic.

Michael Jackson “Thriller” 1983