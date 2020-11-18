The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

55 Ways White People Say ‘White People’ Without Actually Saying ‘White People’ (Updated)

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:white people white peopling
white people white peoplinglegal voters
7.9K
36
Illustration for article titled 55 Ways White People Say ‘White People’ Without Actually Saying ‘White People’ (Updated)
Screenshot: Fox News

1. Americans

2. Real Americans

3. Middle America

4. Working-class Americans

5. Patriots

6. Europeans

7. Southerners

8. Midwesterners

9. Millennials

10. Christians

11. Evangelicals

12. Red-state voters

13. Rust Belt voters

14. Conservatives

15. Republicans

16. Suburbanites

17. Gentrifiers

18. Families

19. Veterans

20. Soccer moms

21. Management

22. Law enforcement

23. Hardworking Americans

24. The middle class

25. The upper middle class

26. The upper class

27. Citizens

28. Taxpayers

29. Hipsters

30. Baby boomers

31. Homeowners

32. The military

33. The troops

34. Yinzers (for Pittsburgh)

35. Steel/coal/plant workers

36. Legal/documented immigrants

37. Regular/simple/decent/rural/normal Americans

38. Voters

39. Victims

40. People

(Update)

41. Legal voters

42. Sports fans

43. State electors

44. Trump supporters

45. Moms

46. Stay-at-home protestors

47. The silent majority

48. Law-abiding citizens

49. Small business owners

50. Blue-collar workers

51. White-collar workers

52. Essential workers

53. Gun owners

54. Bernie Bro(s)

55. Constitutional originalist

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

DISCUSSION

sorvex
Sorely Vexed

Strong list. I’d only take exception to “52. Essential Workers.” Too often, that translates to, “expendable minority who has to perform risky work so white people can stay safe at home.”

Maybe “values voters” could replace it?