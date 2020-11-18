55 Ways White People Say ‘White People’ Without Actually Saying ‘White People’ (Updated)

1. Americans
2. Real Americans
3. Middle America
4. Working-class Americans
5. Patriots
6. Europeans
7. Southerners
8. Midwesterners
9. Millennials
10. Christians
11. Evangelicals
12. Red-state voters
13. Rust Belt voters
14. Conservatives
15. Republicans
16. Suburbanites
17. Gentrifiers
18. Families
19. Veterans
20. Soccer moms
21. Management
22. Law enforcement
23. Hardworking Americans
24. The middle class
25. The upper middle class
26. The upper class
27. Citizens
28. Taxpayers
29. Hipsters
30. Baby boomers
31. Homeowners
32. The military
33. The troops
34. Yinzers (for Pittsburgh)
35. Steel/coal/plant workers
36. Legal/documented immigrants
37. Regular/simple/decent/rural/normal Americans
38. Voters
39. Victims
40. People
41. Legal voters
42. Sports fans
43. State electors
44. Trump supporters
45. Moms
46. Stay-at-home protestors
47. The silent majority
48. Law-abiding citizens
49. Small business owners
50. Blue-collar workers
51. White-collar workers
52. Essential workers
53. Gun owners
54. Bernie Bro(s)
55. Constitutional originalist
DISCUSSION
Strong list. I’d only take exception to “52. Essential Workers.” Too often, that translates to, “expendable minority who has to perform risky work so white people can stay safe at home.”
Maybe “values voters” could replace it?