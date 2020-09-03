A List of Black People I'm (Mostly) Certain Are Not White Women From Kansas

black people who are not secretly jessica krug

Filed to: black people who are not secretly jessica krug

Screenshot : Jimmy Kimmel Live

1. Tyronn Lue



2. My aunt Jean

3. The nigga who played “Poot” from The Wire

4. The cute widdle Black baby model on the box of Pampers I bought yesterday

Photo : Me!

Advertisement

5. Boston University professor Saida Grundy



6. Panama Jackson

7. “Shatasha” from Bone Thugs n’ Harmony

8. Summer Lee

9. That young boy at LA Fitness last year who hurt my feelings when he said he hopes he’s as active as I am when he’s “my age”

Advertisement

10. My next-door neighbors

11. Whoever cuts Jalen Rose’s hair

12. Every girl I had a crush on in 11th grade



13. 90 percent of Americans whose last name is Washington (seriously)

14. Whoever drew that picture of the Rondo-handed Jesus in Ben Carson’s house

15. Samantha Irby

16. Literally everyone who’s ever said “Nah, fam. You good.” and meant it as a threat

Advertisement

17. Me

18. Tyler Perry’s wig grip

19. James and Brandon (just cause everyone knows a few niggas named “James” and “Brandon”)

Advertisement

20. C.J. McCollum

21. Anyone who attempted to sell you Pre-Paid Legal between 2000 and 2005

22. The closest friends of any white boy called “White Tim”

23. Renée Elise Goldsberry

24. Lena Horne

25. Spike Lee

26. Rich Paul

27. Waka Flocka Flame

28. Danielle Belton

Me, Mike Harriot, Danielle Belton, and root 100 honoree Tanisha Ford—none of whom are white women from Kansas Photo : Tanya McKinnon

Advertisement

29. Who Rachel Dolezal sees when she looks in the mirror



30. All the niggas who said that one woman who pretended to be a nigga ain’t a nigga but got told by other niggas that she was a nigga.