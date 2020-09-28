A List of Broke-Ass Shit Still Less Broke Than Y'all's Broke-Ass President

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

1. Lonzo Ball’s jump shot



2. The Pittsburgh Public School System

3. The Kardashians, if they lived in a world where spicy-ish white girls weren’t catnip to thirsty niggas

Advertisement

4. Me, at 26

5. Actually, me until like 17 minutes ago

6. The clippers that Rajon Rondo’s bubble barber must’ve used

Advertisement

7. The Barksdale family by season five of The Wire

8. Candice Owens’ edges, even though I don’t really know what edges are, but I’ve heard that hers are quite broke

9. Barron Trump in 10 years, if his broke-ass daddy keeps putting electric bills in his name

10. Back Mountain (Get it? Broke-Back? Mountain? Nevermind.)

11. My faith in both the spice and the “chicken” in McDonald’s spicy chicken nuggets



Advertisement

12. Everyone today who was signed to Bad Boy Records in 2001

13. All the Pittsburgh niggas who rushed to Whiskey Dicks in the Strip each Saturday night in 2003 because drinks were free before 11 pm

Advertisement

14. Skype’s self-esteem, after Zoom came through and ate all its food

15. One of my yet-to-be-extracted wisdom teeth, unfortunately

16. Literally every vending machine that carries Fritos

17. The promise I made with myself in April to stop eating so many honey roasted peanuts

Advertisement

18. One of m y neighbor’s commitment to social distancing

19. Any remaining faith in w hite Americans, collectively, to do the right thing

20. America