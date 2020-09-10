The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

A List of Reasons Why It's Necessary for Black People to Have Conversations and Photo Ops With White Racists

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:killer mike
killer mikebrian kemp
Illustration for article titled A List of Reasons Why Its Necessary for Black People to Have Conversations and Photo Ops With White Racists
Screenshot: Twitter (Other)

Goodbye.

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

DISCUSSION

mr-ducksauce
Mr.DuckSauce

 I hope that piece of shit gets fucking put into obscurity and I hope you understand it’s for the both of them, they are all shit in that picture.