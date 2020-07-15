The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

A Reminder That Snoop Dogg Is a Sellout

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:Snoop Dogg
Snoop Doggverzuzdonald trumpGayle Kingoprah winfreydmx
340
Save
Illustration for article titled A Reminder That Snoop Dogg Is a Sellout
Photo: Andrew H. Walker (Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has several iconic and hateful songs that many people know and love, and his upcoming Verzuz battle against DMX will induce nostalgia in those moved by that sort of thing.

Advertisement

He is also a sellout who was still chummy enough with Donald Trump in 2011 to appear on a Comedy Central roast of him. This is the same time that Trump began to appear on talk shows to validate and amplify the deeply racist birther campaign against Barack Obama—an effort that made him a relevant political figure and effectively launched his 2016 presidential campaign.

Maybe, you might say, Snoop just wasn’t aware yet of Trump’s racism and specific antipathy towards President Obama.

Advertisement

Yeah, about that.

Trump’s racism is used, by Snoop—and whoever wrote this joke—as a punchline. While the crowd “ooohs” at Snoop’s clever burn, the camera pans to Ivanka Trump, who’s also deeply amused by her dad’s racism being called out by Snoop Dogg—her dad’s friend.

G/O Media may get a commission
Borderlands 3 (PS4)

Snoop, of course, is the same man who, earlier this year, called Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey sellouts and worse. This was not the pot calling the kettle black. It’s the pot, alone in a room, gripping a hand-held mirror.

That Snoop is a sellout—and also a multimillionaire who became rich and famous from decades worth of art disparaging black women—is not new news. It’s not even particularly hard to find. It’s as essential to his persona as weed is, and his current status as some sort of Uncle Snoop community elder will never not be weird and gross. But the Verzuz should be fun, and I hope everyone watching it has a good time.

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a columnist for GQ.com, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Idris Elba Doesn't Think Racist TV Shows, Films Should be Censored or Pulled, Should Come With Warning Instead

Facial Recognition Results in Detroit Man Being Arrested for a Crime He Didn't Commit

Is T.I.'s Rap Career On The Same Level as Jay Z, Kanye West and Lil Wayne? A Discussion

The Story of a Black Teenage Girl Incarcerated for Not Doing Her Online Schoolwork Shows Us Just How Big Our Criminal Justice Problem Is

DISCUSSION