America's Got Ash: Where Does Terry Crews Fit On The Ash Spectrum?

Damon Young
Filed to:terry crews
1. Wait, there are levels of ash? Yup!

2. How many? Three have been discovered so far, but there might be as many as 16.

3. This is fascinating. I know, right?

4. Is Terry Crews ashy? Very!

5. Where does he fall on the ash spectrum? Watch and learn!

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a columnist for GQ.com, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

