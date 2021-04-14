Award-Winning Author Topé Folarin Joins Pass The Peas to Talk About His Life, His Time at Morehouse College, His Debut Novel, A Particular Kind of Black Man and Res' How I Do

Graphic : Panama Jackson

One of the coolest parts of this entire journey with Very Smart Brothas is the sheer amount of cool people I’ve had the opportunity to meet. If there’s one reason I’d tell anybody to start up that thing you want to do it’s easily because, if you do something right, the world opens up and it’s full of tremendous folks. One such person I had the pleasure of meeting recently was award-winning author and musichead, Topé Folarin.



His journey is worthy of every article written about it. He’s accomplished in amazing ways—he’s one of five Morehouse College graduates to win a Rhodes Scholarship—having won awards for his writing, because, well, he’s good at it. His debut novel, A Particular Kind of Black Man, was released in 2019 and is worthy of the read.

He recently sat down with me on my Pass The Peas podcast and his path isn’t traditional in any sense of the word. From his beginnings in Utah, to his super super Morehouse College experience (all of the Morehouse grads, or hell, attendees will understand) to writing his book, we discuss it all.

And most importantly, the thing that even brought us together to have this conversation, we talk about Res’ unheralded classic album, 2001's How I Do and its contemporaries and how some of this music was just before its time.

So check out his latest episode of Pass The Peas and the go back and check out the rest! There’s a recent discussion about the legacy of DMX, a convo about the infamous voicemail I received from Oprah Winfrey (who also shows up in this podcast episode) and well, there’s more to come. Subscribe for more Black Culture Goodness.

This podcast is Blacktastic. Have a Black one!

