The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

Daniel Cameron’s Tears Were a Job Application

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:Daniel Cameron
Daniel CameronBreonna TaylorLouisvilleLouisville Metro Police Departmentblack republicans
399
Save
Illustration for article titled Daniel Cameron’s Tears Were a Job Application
Screenshot: CNN

Of course, the tears Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shed during his press conference this afternoon were a lie. They were also an audition. The audience he was performing for—the people he’s been speaking to with his body language, his haircut, his intonation, his choice of wife, and his wedding date—witnessed both the sort of hollow empathy pecksniffian conservatives wield to feign humanity and Cameron’s ability to perform it under pressure. While telling us why none of the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death would face any legal consequences for killing her, he was showing them that he’s their huckleberry: The Great Black Republican Hope. Best in class. The latest, greatest, ass.

Advertisement

And whenever the time comes for the next round of conservative contenders of color to be counted, Daniel Cameron is itching and inching to be first in line. Standing tall. Smiling wide. His face freshly shaven. His suit sharply pressed. His tie tightly knotted. His soul safety tucked into his pocket, next to 30 pieces of silver and a bottle of Visine.

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

A 'Confederacy of Whiteness': Virginia Military Academy's Uncivil War Against Its Black Students

A Judge Asked Harvard to Find Out Why So Many Black People Were In Prison. They Could Only Find 1 Answer: Systemic Racism

On the 15th Anniversary of Everybody Hates Chris, Everybody Found Out About Its Original Theme Song

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Pays ‘Poll Tax’ for 32,000 Felons in Florida So They Can Vote

DISCUSSION

bigdadacoolbreeze
BigDadaCoolBreeze

He doesn’t have a soul. 