Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sunday's Overtime Thriller

Here’s some shots of Reggie Jackson contesting Luka’s game-winning step-back.
Here’s a really good one of Marcus Morris getting switched on to Luka in the fourth quarter.
Advertisement
Paul George also took a stab at guarding Luka. I got a great shot of that too.
G/O Media may get a commission
Kawhi Leonard was mostly successful when defending Luka, which is why Doc Rivers’ decision to switch everything remains curious.
Here’s Kawhi guarding Luka.
Advertisement
And then here’s Kawhi—known as the NBA’s best defensive player—allowing the switch to happen so easily.
Advertisement
Game 5 is Tuesday night at 9 p.m.
DISCUSSION