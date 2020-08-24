The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Sports

Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sunday's Overtime Thriller

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:bbq chicken
bbq chickenfried chickenluka doncicnbaBasketballkawhi leonard
85
Save
Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Here’s some shots of Reggie Jackson contesting Luka’s game-winning step-back.

Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Here’s a really good one of Marcus Morris getting switched on to Luka in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Paul George also took a stab at guarding Luka. I got a great shot of that too.

Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Kawhi Leonard was mostly successful when defending Luka, which is why Doc Rivers’ decision to switch everything remains curious.

Here’s Kawhi guarding Luka.

Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Pool (Getty Images)
Advertisement

And then here’s Kawhi—known as the NBA’s best defensive player—allowing the switch to happen so easily.

Illustration for article titled Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sundays Overtime Thriller
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)
Advertisement

Game 5 is Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Welcome to The Root Institute, Featuring Interviews With Stacey Abrams, Cory Booker, Taraji P. Henson and Many More

Lauryn Hill Performs 20-Minute Set in Louis Vuitton's Latest Ad

Day 1 of Satan’s Workshop, aka the Republican National Convention: It’s All About the Trumps

Portland 'Back the Blue' Rally Erupts in Violence. Police Stand and Watch Because Fights Involved 'Willing Participants'

Megan Thee Stallion Posted Photographic Proof of Her Gunshot Wound, Which She Shouldn’t Have Had to Do

DISCUSSION