Exclusive: Photos of the Los Angeles Clippers Guarding Luka Doncic During Sunday's Overtime Thriller

Here’s some shots of Reggie Jackson contesting Luka’s game-winning step-back.



Here’s a really good one of Marcus Morris getting switched on to Luka in the fourth quarter.



Paul George also took a stab at guarding Luka. I got a great shot of that too.



Kawhi Leonard was mostly successful when defending Luka, which is why Doc Rivers’ decision to switch everything remains curious.

Here’s Kawhi guarding Luka.



And then here’s Kawhi—known as the NBA’s best defensive player—allowing the switch to happen so easily.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

