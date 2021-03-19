The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Pass the Peas

Introducing Pass The Peas With Panama Jackson, a New Podcast Brought to You by Very Smart Brothas and The Root

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Illustration for article titled Introducing Pass The Peas With Panama Jackson, a New Podcast Brought to You by Very Smart Brothas and The Root
Graphic: Panama Jackson

Hey, Young World!

I’d like to introduce you to a new(ish) podcast brought to you by Very Smart Brothas and The Root, Pass The Peas, hosted by VSB co-founder, Panama Jackson.

That’s me.

Enough of the third person. Check back in here every Friday for a brand new episode about something or other but always in the spirit of community and Black excellence. I might get loosey goosey with that definition of “excellence” but trust and believe, my heart will always be in the right place. And as an added bonus, in case you never heard it, I will re-release the infamous Oprah Winfrey voicemail episode tomorrow, for posterity’s sake. That way, if you don’t know, now you know, and since it’s 2021, IYKYK.

We’ll have interviews with folks you know and folks you don’t and roundtables, and sometimes, I’ll even just tell solo stories about this here VSB experience. Trust and believe, we gon’ do it like we’re doing it for TV. We’ll revisit old posts on VSB and address long-standing controversies and shenanigans. So tune in on Fridays and join the party wherever you get your podcasts!

And what’s a new thang without a trailer to set it off on the left and then set it off on the right? It ain’t a thang. Peep the trailer below; you might recognize some of the voices.

Pass The Peas With Panama Jackson drops every Friday.

PJ out.

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

