The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

It's Easier for a White Person in Outer Space to Vote Than a Black Person in America

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:voter suppression
voter suppressionBlack votersKate Rubinsnasa
1.8K
17
1
Illustration for article titled Its Easier for a White Person in Outer Space to Vote Than a Black Person in America
Screenshot: YouTube

When first hearing about Kate Rubins, the NASA astronaut who’s currently in a space station 200 miles above Earth but was able to vote last week, I was excitedly curious about the process. Did NASA create a hologram Kate to enter a booth and cast a vote? Did a bewinged USPS truck travel to space to pick up and deliver her ballot back to Earth? Was she momentarily teleported down from the station with a transporter? The potential transporter technology was particularly exciting, especially for the chance of quicker Uber Eats deliveries. Unfortunately, the actual method was much less interesting.

Advertisement

From CNN

NASA’s Johnson Space Center is located in Houston, so most astronauts are based in the city and registered to vote in Harris County, where Houston is located.

The space-voting process works like this, NASA told CNN last month: The Harris County Clerk’s Office uploads a secure electronic ballot to NASA’s Johnson Space Center Mission Control Center. NASA astronauts, using specific credentials, access their ballot and cast their vote, which is delivered back to the county clerk’s office by email.

Advertisement

This all seems rather straightforward and efficient, which might be surprising when considering the Kafkaesque nature of American political systems. But when there’s an agenda-less desire possessed by everyone involved to make a complicated experience as easy as possible, shit usually gets figured out! People can figure things out when we want to figure them out—even the government! And it’s easier for Kate Rubins to vote for an American president while 200 miles from Earth than it is for a Black person literally on American soil in Atlanta because each political entity involved with the voting process actually wants her to vote. And we’re not even sure if that’s really Kate up there. It could be an alien Katie that ate the real Kate, cloned her, and just happens to be from a planet with an arbitrarily specific desire to vote in other planets’ elections. We’re not there. We don’t know! (Humans get catfished all the time, so why would we be immune to alien catfishing?) Which means that even Possibly Alien Kate from Andromeda has an easier time voting than Definitely Human Terrell from Brooklyn.

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Considering Directing Creed 3

Jaleel White Provides Us All With a Lesson In Perseverance With Ever After

Boogaloo Boy Charged for Opening Fire and Helping Set Minneapolis Police Precinct Ablaze During George Floyd Protests

Exclusive Clip: Spell Is Giving Me Misery With Melanin and Loretta Devine Has Me Shook

DISCUSSION

houstondude2016
HoustonDude2016

Every “feel good” story about people standing in line to vote, old people overcoming difficulties to vote, and the resilience of the American voter are fucking horrible stories of how fucked up our system is.