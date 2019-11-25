NBA Player Calls Black Women 'Bulldogs,' Then Defends Himself by...Quoting Dr. King?

I think I have some thoughts today about Patrick Patterson, the NBA player who implied that black women are “bulldogs” in an Instagram comment while defending his marriage to Sarah Nasser (a white woman).

I think it’s funny seeing him referred to as an “NBA Star” in write-ups about this story, cause that’s like calling a beet a “vegetable star.”



Advertisement

I think it’s assumed that a sentiment like Patterson’s—whose words reinforce the stereotype of the black professional athlete willing to carve out his own kidney for the chance to maybe hold a white woman’s hand— would be co-signed in the locker room. But it would appear that the most popular black NBA players today (LeBron, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, etc.) are with black women.

I think it would be funny if, before practice today, his teammates stepped to him and beat him with a bunch of rolled-up Essence magazines, like Private Pyle getting beat with the soap in Full Metal Jacket.

(I think that actually wouldn’t be funny, because I don’t condone violence. War is not the answer. And magazines are meant to give you insights and information, not welts.)

Advertisement

I think I’m still perplexed that some of the black men interested in dating and/or marrying white don’t realize it’s possible to do that and also not say anything bad about black women. You’re not going to get disinvited from whatever the white people’s equivalent of the cookout is if you just sit there and eat your food, Patrick!

(And yes, I’m aware he was responding to comments on Instagram. But he could have just done what he’s done to open teammates his entire career—ignore them!)

Advertisement

I think, since we’re on the subject, it’s a fun little thought exercise to imagine what the country would be like today if Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech was instead just about a dream to date white women. (“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, sons of former slaves and the daughters of former slave owners will have great picnics together ...”) Would he still have a holiday? Or would MLK Day just be devoted to mass screenings of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?

Anyway, I’ve exceeded the amount of words and time I want to spend on this subject, and I think I’m done! Go read another blog! And if you do read another blog, just do it without talking shit about this one!