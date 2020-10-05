The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

President Trump's Health Is Reportedly Much Worse Than the White House Indicated. Here's Some Sneakers I Own.

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:thoughts and prayers
thoughts and prayershe might diecoviddonald trump
5.3K
51
2
Illustration for article titled President Trumps Health Is Reportedly Much Worse Than the White House Indicated. Heres Some Sneakers I Own.
Photo: Me!

These are really comfortable.

undefined
Photo: Me!
These too.

undefined
Photo: Me!
These are fun.

undefined
Photo: Me!
I love the gold here.

undefined
Photo: Me!
Classic.

undefined
Photo: Me!
Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

DISCUSSION

alexanderhardy
Alexander Hardy

And I am having stuffed salmon, roasted brussel sprouts, and mashed red potatoes for lunch.