Rush Limbaugh Died Today. Here Are Some More Sneakers I Own.

Photo : Me!

So I’d never heard of the Bergdorf Goodman store until Pusha T made a reference to it in “Higher”—which, all things considered, is probably one of my 15 favorite rap songs. Not to be outdone by a middle-aged rapper with perpetual protective styles , I made a trek to Bergdorf Goodman while in New York City a couple of years ago, developed a nosebleed after seeing the prices of the items there, but found these on a clearance rack.

Photo : Me!

I used to tell myself that I was impervious to peer pressure, but I only bought these because Panama shared how comfortable they were, so I was wrong. (And he was right! They are quite comfy!)

Advertisement

Photo : Me!

When trying these on at Sneaker Villa a few years ago, a kid who looked to be 11 or 12 rolled up to me and said “You like those?”—a “question” that was a way of calling me and my taste trash without actually saying it. So I sat there, wondering how to respond to this little motherfucker, and he walked away before I had a chance to.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Photo : Me!

So, I’ve been calling myself 6'2 since my senior year of high school. Unfortunately, that is a lie. I was measured at 6'1'’ and a half the year I turned 18, and I have not grown even a millimeter taller since. So why not just tell the truth, especially since it’s a negligible half-inch difference? Well, 6'2 just sounds better. 6'1'’ and a half sounds like I’m trying to hide that I’m really 6'1, which sounds like I’m trying to hide that I’m really 6'0, which sounds like I’m trying to hide that I’m really 5'9. (Not that there’s anything wrong with being 5'9.)

Advertisement

Anyway, when I wear these shoes I’m actually 6'3, so I like them a lot.

Photo : Me!

Advertisement

Conversely, wearing these is like wearing socks. They provide no real height boost, so I only wear them when I know I’ll be around some Kappas.