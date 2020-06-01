Sentient Porkpie Hat Jason Whitlock Out at Fox Sports

Screenshot : Fox Sports

Jason Whitlock, the Tomi Lahren of Clarence Thomases, is reportedly out at Fox Sports, after they couldn’t come to an agreement on a new contract.

I first learned of this news on Twitter, where his name is currently trending. And his name is trending because he is so thoroughly loathed that news of him parting ways with Fox Sports brought some levity to an otherwise grief-ridden day. Imagine how hated you must be that a mundane contract negotiation failure provides people joy during an uprising in the middle of a pandemic.

If you measure success by name recognition, the size of a person’s bank account, and the reach of their platform, Whitlock is unquestionably one of the most successful black journalists ever. But while the country smolders as hundreds of thousands take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, which is really a protest of the police, which is really a protest of white supremacy, Whitlock’s only legacy is that his name has become a convenient short-hand for sellout; a feat he accomplished by aligning himself with power—like a plover bird on an crocodile’s neck—to line his pockets and increase his klout score. It is an irony that he claims to be so Christian now. Because, well, let’s just say that, according to the Bible, people like him don’t exactly go where they want when they die.

Anyway, our cities are burning, our president is tear gassing protestors, and I’m already bored with this daft fuck so here’s a really simple lamb chop recipe from Jessica Gavin that I’ve been using since I’m home and cooking all the time now.

1. Season lamb chops with salt and pepper.

2. Marinate with garlic, herb, and olive oil paste.

3. Pan sear until browned on the surface.

4. Flip and cook until the desired doneness is reached.

5. Rest lamb chops for 10 minutes before serving.

These are really great in a cast-iron skillet. If you don’t have one of those, it’s worth the investment.

For a side, seasoned asparagus works delightfully.