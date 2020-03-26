The Dads of The Root Provide Some Insights Into Their New, Shut-In Realities

The coronavirus has most of us staying inside the house—if possible—and that’s creating some new realities for our country. Parents are becoming teachers as well as employees while having to learn time-management skills. People who never want to leave the house under normal circumstances are itching to hit the CVS for nothing other than some paperclips, Top Ramen and envelopes. Needless to say, life is different.

Well, this new world has created some insights for the Dads of The Root, who are all in the house with their spouses and/or kids and leveling up the quality time. Because sharing is caring, we wanted to share those insights with you. And as always, shenanigans ensued . No families were harmed during the making of his video.