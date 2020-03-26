Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
VideoVery Smart Brothas

The Dads of The Root Provide Some Insights Into Their New, Shut-In Realities

Panama Jackson
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusparentingdad gang
1.4K
2

The coronavirus has most of us staying inside the house—if possible—and that’s creating some new realities for our country. Parents are becoming teachers as well as employees while having to learn time-management skills. People who never want to leave the house under normal circumstances are itching to hit the CVS for nothing other than some paperclips, Top Ramen and envelopes. Needless to say, life is different.

Well, this new world has created some insights for the Dads of The Root, who are all in the house with their spouses and/or kids and leveling up the quality time. Because sharing is caring, we wanted to share those insights with you. And as always, shenanigans ensued. No families were harmed during the making of his video.

Advertisement
Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Black Twin Brothers Beaten, Choked and Arrested for Minding Their Own Business in Front of Their Own Home, According to Lawsuit

Coronavirus Has Exposed America's Sickness of Selfishness

The President Is a Pandemic-Sized Asshole and When He’s Called on It, He’s Attacks the Media

Wendy Williams Addresses Transgender Rumors

Latest on Very Smart Brothas

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement