The NRA Just Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Here Are Some Hoodies I Own.

Photo : Me!

I bought this at Uncle Bobbies in Philadelphia after a book talk there in 2019. It’s a little snug, but I enjoy wearing it because it makes me feel like Daniel Craig.



Also, one of the women working there was wearing the same hoodie, and we took a picture. Hoodie pictures are always fun.

Photo : Me!

This is my most expensive hoodie. It might be my most expensive shirt. It’s from Scotch & Soda, which is a terrible drink combination but a nice name for a luxury brand. I also always get compliments when I wear this, but no free drinks yet. I guess that would be too on the nose.



Photo : Me!

While in an airport a couple years ago, an older white man exited the bathroom, read my hoodie, and asked if he could have a word.



“Hey, um, what does AF mean?”

“As fuck.”

“Oh.”

I miss flying.

Photo : Me!

I wouldn’t have worn this hoodie outdoors when I was a teenager, because toxic masculinity. But then Cam’ron made non-Easter pink cool for straight Black men again, and now I own pink hoodies.( Multiple!) This is what progress looks like. Pittsburgh niggas in pink hoodies. Pittsburgh niggas in pink hoodies. Pittsburgh niggas in pink hoodies.



Photo : Me!

This hoodie is also pink, but very wrinkly. I actually forgot that I owned it, and reached back in the hoodie compartment of my closet to add some diversity to this blog. I haven’t worn it in at least a year, which I guess is a measure of privilege, and an opportunity to stunt on broke ass fools, like the NRA.



“I got multiple pink hoodies, some of which ain’t even in my regular wardrobe rotation! What you got, you no-pink-hoodie-having-ass rifle-ass niggas?”

I’m not good at stunt language.

Photo : Me!

This hoodie is black and ashy and needs to be in the washing machine. I actually have several black hoodies. I don’t have a reason to. I just enjoy buying them.