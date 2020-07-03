The Root Jams Weekly (7/3/2020): 'Road Trippin''

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

Under normal circumstances, in a world where ‘Rona wasn’t prompt and present and folks weren’t idiots, many (if not most) of us would be heading out of town or to beaches. As a kid, road trips were my favorite thing to do. This July 4th, we’re celebrating with a playlist for the road we’d travel if we could.

Tonja Stidhum

Oasis “Wonderwall”

Kanye West “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1"

Leon Bridges “River”

Seal “Kiss From a Rose”

Michael Harriot

Queen “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Gladys Knight “End of the Road Medley”

D’Angelo “Cruisin’”

Panama Jackson

Rod Stewart “Forever Young”

Kelis “Like You”

Dwele “Hold On”

Hall & Oates “Sara Smile”

Hall & Oates “Kiss On My List”

The GAP Band “Outstanding”

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles “The Tracks of My Tears”

The Commodores “Easy”

Sly & The Family Stone “Hot Fun in the Summertime”

Hall & Oates “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”

Patrice Rushen “Remind Me”

The Jones Girls “Who Can I Run To?”

Atlantic Starr “When Love Calls”

Minnie Riperton “Inside My Love”

Lenny Williams “’Cause I Love You”

Maiysha Kai

Fleetwood Mac “Go Your Own Way”

Doobie Brothers “It Keeps You Runnin’”



Commodores “Zoom”

David Bowie “Golden Years”

Paul Simon “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”

Kenny Loggins “This Is It”

Christopher Cross “Ride Like The Wind”

Laura Branigin “Gloria”