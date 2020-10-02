The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (10/2/2020): 'Jams Upon Jams'

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weekly
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (10/2/2020): Jams Upon Jams
Photo: dotshock (Shutterstock)

This week there has been absolutely too much going on—sometimes you just need to rock with your favorite jams of the moment to get through the day. This week’s list is made up of folks’ personal jams. Jam on it.

“Jams Upon Jams” (10/2/2020)

Jessica Moulite

Majid Jordan “Shake Shake Shake”

D Smoke “Lights On”

Jorja Smith, Popcaan “Come Over”

Ari Lennox “Chocolate Pomegranate”

Dua Lipa, Da Baby “Levitating”

Ella Mai “Not Another Love Song”

Joe Jurado

Jaden “Cabin Fever”

Calvin Harris featuring The Weeknd “Over Now”

Porter Robinson “Get Your Wish (DJ Not Porter Robinson Remix)“

Joji “Sanctuary”

Conway The Machine “Dough and Damani”

Corey Townsend

Missy Elliot “Hot Boyz”

En Vogue “Don’t Let Go”

Monica “The First Night”

Tyrese “Signs of Love Makin’”

Trillville “Some Cut”

Michael Harriot

Switch “There’ll Never Be”

Isley Brothers “Don’t Say Goodnight”

Al Green “So Glad You’re Mine”

DeBarge “Time Will Reveal”

Earth Wind & Fire “Reasons”

Panama Jackson

Uyama Hiroto “Ribbon In The Sea”

MFSB “Something For Nothing”

Laurnea “Infatution”

GoldLink “Palm Trees”

Cleo Sol “When I’m In Your Arms”

Keni Burke “Risin’ To The Top”

Mtume “Juicy Fruit”

A Tribe Called Quest “Lyics to Go”

Five Special “You’re Something Special”

Ray J “Gifts”

Kanye West “Late”

Kiana Ledé featuring Ari Lennox “Chocolate”

Ray J “Hurt You”

Anne Branigin

Duckwrth “Super Good”

Burna Boy “Wonderful”

Darondo “Didn’t I”

Daniela Andrade “Wet Dreams”

Stevie Wonder “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)“

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

DISCUSSION

murrychang
Murry Chang

I feel like Ball of Confusion is appropriate for this week.