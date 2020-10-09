The Root Jams Weekly (10/9/2020): 'Baby Baby Baby'

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

My family will soon welcome a new baby into our household so it only makes sense to dedicate a playlist to songs about kids and/or songs with “baby” in the title. The Root’s weekly playlist is going to be taking a hiatus. Thanks for sleepwalking with us and we’ll see you on the other side (“of the war”; Hamilton references are ALWAYS welcomed in this space).



Jay Connor

Jamie Foxx “U Still Got It”

Mary J. Blige “Your Child”

Lauryn Hill “To Zion”

Nas “Daughters”

Torae “Taylor Made”

Jessica Moulite

JoJo “Baby It’s You”

Britney Spears “... Baby One More Time”

Pinkfong “Baby Shark”

Sir Mix-A-Lot “Baby Got Back”

Ms. Lauryn Hill “To Zion”

The Supremes “Baby Love”

Mariah Carey “Always Be My Baby”

Baby Bash, Frankie J “Suga Suga”

Ari Lennox “Shea Butter Baby”

Ashanti “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)”

Chloe x Halle “Baby Girl”

Christina Aguilera “Come on over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

Usher “There Goes My Baby”

Sam Smith “Baby, You Make Me Crazy”

Ashanti “Baby”

TLC “Baby-Baby-Baby”

Sean Paul, Beyoncé “Baby Boy”

3LW “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)”

Maiysha Kai

Prince “Baby”

Bobby McFerrin “Baby”

Panama Jackson

Leslie Odom, Jr and Lin-Manual Miranda “Dear Theodosia”

Brandy “Baby”

Luther Vandross “Since I Lost My Baby”

Phyllis Hyman “Baby”

Lyn Collins “Me and My Baby Got a Good Thing Goin’”

The Drifters “There Goes My Baby”

Donny Hathaway “I Thank You Baby”

Rick James “Give It to Me Baby”