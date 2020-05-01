Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (5/1/2020): 'Guilty Pleasures'

Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weeklyguilty pleasurestaylor swiftmusichamiltonfrozen
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (5/1/2020): Guilty Pleasures
Photo: Shutterstock

We all have them. Maybe you don’t want the homies to know that you love that song. Based on your understood level of music appreciation, there’s no way you’d love that drivel. A person like you would never listen to that. Except you would because you do and every time it comes on, you buss it open for whoever is present. Or you hit a mean two-step or sing at the top of your lungs. We all have guilty pleasures. Remember: you’re only guilty if you get caught! Here is a list of songs deemed “guilty pleasures” for your weekly jam session.

“Guilty Pleasures” (5/1/2020) Playlist

Panama Jackson

Pressha “Splackavellie”

Taylor Swift “We Are Never Getting Back Together”

Selena Gomez “Back to You”

Hillary Duff “Come Clean”

Frozen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack “Let It Go”

Maiysha Kai

Laura Branigin “Gloria”

Wings “Arrow Through Me”

Elvis Costello “Every Day I Write the Book”

Michael Harriot

2pac “Fuck All Y’all”

NWA “Dopeman”

Too Short “Ain’t Nothing Like Pimpin’”

Anne Branigin

Bruno Mars “Gorilla”

ASAP Rocky “Fuckin’ Problems”

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) “Say No To This”

Ashley Velez

Plies featuring Ne-Yo “Bust It Baby, Pt. 2”

Taylor Swift “You Belong With Me”

Jesse McCartney “Beautiful Soul”

Soulja Boy “Blowin’ Me Kisses”

Tonja Stidhum

Cassie “Me & U”

Sisqo “The Thong Song”

Taylor Swift featuring The Civil Wars “Safe & Sound”

Monique Judge

Akinyele featuring Kia Jefferies “Put It In Your Mouth”

Akinyele “Fuck Me For Free”

J’Na Jefferson

Tevin Campbell, Rosie Gaines from A Goofy Movie “I2I”

Bridget Mendler “Ready or Not”

Saweetie “My Type”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

