The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (5/15/2020): 'A Long Walk'

Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weeklyjill scotterykah baduverzuzwalkingexercise
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (5/15/2020): A Long Walk
Photo: Shutterstock

This week’s playlist is both in honor of Jilly from Philly and E. Badu’s Verzuz battle from last weekend, but also because in our current climate, a long walk is what many of us rely on for a bit of peace.

“A Long Walk” (5/15/2020)

J’Na Jefferson

India.Arie “Can I Walk With You”

Frank Ocean featuring JAY-Z, Tyler, the Creator “Biking”

The Naked and Famous “Punching In A Dream”

MGMT “Electric Feel”

MGMT “Kids”

Joe Jurado

Nujabes “Modal Soul”

Rina Sawayama “Where U Are”

Thundercat “Dragonball Durag”

Jay Connor

Kamasi Washington “Truth”

Rashad “Goosebumps”

Terrace Martin “In The Sky”

Tonja Stidhum

Frank Ocean “Moon River”

The Cinematic Orchestra featuring Patrick Wilson “To Build a Home”

Maxwell “Drowndeep: Hula”

Monique Judge

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé “Savage (Remix)”

Lil Jon featuring Bangladesh, Freeway & CyHi tha Prince “Rep Yo Click”

Luke “Scarred”

Luke “I Wanna Rock”

Migos “Stir Fry”

Gucci Mane featuring Migos “I Get The Bag”

Anne Branigin

Phony Ppl featuring Megan Thee Stallion “Fkn Around”

Frank Ocean “Forrest Gump”

Pharoah Sanders “Love Is Everywhere”

Panama Jackson

The Whispers “Keep On Lovin’ Me”

Mary Mary “Walking”

Jill Scott “A Long Walk”

Roy Ayers Ubiquity “Running Away”

Erykah Badu “I Want You”

Les Nubians “Makeda”

Wizkid “Ojuelegba”

Michael Harriot

Ohio Players “Sweet Sticky Thing”

Big Krit “Standby (Interlude)”

Curren$y “Montreaux”

PJ Rickards

Linky First “Rock and Come In”

Busy Signal “Stay So”

Rick James “Moon Child”

Knowledge “don’t be afraid”

Salif Keita “Mandjou”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020, 5/1/2020, 5/8/2020

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

