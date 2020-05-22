The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (5/22/2020): 'What a Bam Bam'

Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weeklyisland jamswhat a bam bamverzuzbeenie manbounty killerwest indies
75
Save
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (5/22/2020): What a Bam Bam
Photo: Shutterstock

In honor of the upcoming Verzuz battle between legends Bounty Killer and Beenie Man on IG Live, The Root is bringing you a playlist full of the staff’s favorite West Indian island jams.

Advertisement

“What A Bam Bam” (5/22/2020)

J’na Jefferson

Terror Fabulous “Action”

Beres Hammond “Last War”

Tenor Saw “Ring the Alarm”

Tonja Stidhum

Beenie Man “King of the Dancehall”

Dawn Penn “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)”

Mr. Vegas “Heads High”

PJ Rickards

Beenie Man featuring Cheville Franklin “Dancehall Queen”

Bounty Killer featuring Barrington Levy“Living Dangerously”

Beres Hammond & Buju Banton “Little More Time”

Busy Signal “Missing You”

Gyptian “Beautiful Lady”

Half Pint “Substitute Lover”

Bob Marley “Is This Love”

Bob Marley “Easy Skanking”

Wayne Wonder “Bonafide Lover”

J Hus featuring Koffee “Repeat”

Shensea with Tyga “Blessed”

Stylo G featuring Sean Paul, Spice“Dumpling-Remix”

Jessica Moulite

Celia Cruz “La Negra Tiene Tumbao”

T-Vice “Toi et Moi”

Kassav’ “Zouk-la Sé Sel Médikaman Nou Ni”

Anne Branigin

Jada Kingdom “Banana”

Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, Idris Elba “Boasty”

Toots and The Maytals “54-46 Was My Number”

Michael Harriot

Mega Banton “Soundboy Killing”

Capleton “Everybody”

Vicious featuring Doug E. Fresh “Freaks”

Monique Judge

Born Jamericans “Warning Sign”

Supercat featuring Mary J. Blige, Notorious B.I.G. “Dolly My Baby”

Sean Paul featuring Sasha “I’m Still In Love”

Mad Cobra “Flex”

Shabba Ranks featuring Maxi Priest “House Call”

Sean Paul“Temperature”

Mr. Vegas “Hot Wuk”

Panama Jackson

Sister Nancy “Bam Bam”

Vicious “Nika”

Tantro Metro & Devonte “Everyone Falls in Love”

Chaka Demus & Pliers “Murder She Wrote”

Patra featuring Yo-Yo “Romantic Call”

Wyclef Jean featuring Refugee All Stars “Yelé”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020, 5/1/2020, 5/8/2020, 5/15/2020

Advertisement
Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Donald Trump Is the Most Effective President Ever

Mental Health Evaluation Ordered After Cory Booker Reveals His Top Five Favorite Rappers

White Woman Charged With Assault After Putting Hands on an 11-Year-Old Black Girl She Thought Stole Her Mail

We Need to Talk About Joe Biden’s The Breakfast Club Interview