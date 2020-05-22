The Root Jams Weekly (5/22/2020): 'What a Bam Bam'

Photo : Shutterstock

In honor of the upcoming Verzuz battle between legends Bounty Killer and Beenie Man on IG Live, The Root is bringing you a playlist full of the staff’s favorite West Indian island jams.

J’na Jefferson

Terror Fabulous “Action”



Beres Hammond “Last War”

Tenor Saw “Ring the Alarm”

Tonja Stidhum

Beenie Man “King of the Dancehall”

Dawn Penn “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)”

Mr. Vegas “Heads High”

PJ Rickards

Beenie Man featuring Cheville Franklin “Dancehall Queen”

Bounty Killer featuring Barrington Levy“Living Dangerously”

Beres Hammond & Buju Banton “Little More Time”

Busy Signal “Missing You”

Gyptian “Beautiful Lady”

Half Pint “Substitute Lover”

Bob Marley “Is This Love”

Bob Marley “Easy Skanking”

Wayne Wonder “Bonafide Lover”

J Hus featuring Koffee “Repeat”

Shensea with Tyga “Blessed”

Stylo G featuring Sean Paul, Spice“Dumpling-Remix”

Jessica Moulite

Celia Cruz “La Negra Tiene Tumbao”

T-Vice “Toi et Moi”

Kassav’ “Zouk-la Sé Sel Médikaman Nou Ni”

Anne Branigin

Jada Kingdom “Banana”

Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, Idris Elba “Boasty”

Toots and The Maytals “54-46 Was My Number”

Michael Harriot

Mega Banton “Soundboy Killing”

Capleton “Everybody”

Vicious featuring Doug E. Fresh “Freaks”

Monique Judge

Born Jamericans “Warning Sign”

Supercat featuring Mary J. Blige, Notorious B.I.G. “Dolly My Baby”

Sean Paul featuring Sasha “I’m Still In Love”

Mad Cobra “Flex”

Shabba Ranks featuring Maxi Priest “House Call”

Sean Paul“Temperature”

Mr. Vegas “Hot Wuk”

Panama Jackson

Sister Nancy “Bam Bam”

Vicious “Nika”

Tantro Metro & Devonte “Everyone Falls in Love”

Chaka Demus & Pliers “Murder She Wrote”

Patra featuring Yo-Yo “Romantic Call”



Wyclef Jean featuring Refugee All Stars “Yelé”