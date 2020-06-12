The Root Jams Weekly (6/12/2020): 'A Roller Skating Jam Named Blackness'

Photo : Shutterstock

Its Black Music Month, and summer is on the way. One of the funnest old school summer night activities was going to the skating rink. Roller rinks always had the best jams, so we’re putting together our list of Roller Skating Jams. Break out the skates! And don’t forget to bounce, rock then skate and roll.

Advertisement

Michael Harriot

Tupac “Picture Me Rolling”

Wale featuring Gucci Mane “Pretty Girls”

Mariah Carey featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard “Fantasy (Remix)“

Masta Ace “Born to Roll”

Pharcyde “Passing Me By”

Special Ed “I’m the Magnificent”

A Tribe Called Quest “Electric Relaxation”

Ashley Velez

Fatman Scoop & The Crooklyn Clan “Be Faithful”

Mary Jane Girls “All Night Long”

The Gap Band “Outstanding”

Phony Ppl featuring Megan Thee Stallion “Fkn Around”



Chance The Rapper featuring Knox Fortune “All Night”

Panama Jackson

Ray Cash featuring Scarface “Bumpin’ My Music”

Soul 4 Real “Everything Little Thing I Do”

Ciara featuring Ludacris “Oh”

Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal “Saturday Love”

musiq “Forthenight”

Zhané “Hey Mr. DJ”

Tonja Stidhum

Quad City DJs “C’mon Ride It”

Beyoncé “Blow”

Jay Connor

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Kardinal Offishall “She Was So Flyy”

Mila J “Kickin Back”



Anderson Paak & Schoolboy Q “Am I Wrong”

Maiysha Kai

Slave “Watching You”

Stephanie Mills “Never Knew Love Like This Before”

Change “The Glow of Love”

Carl Carlton “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”



Donna Summer “Bad Girls”

J’Na Jefferson

Free Nationals “Gidget”

Tyler, The Creator “I Think”

Lionbabe and Leikeli47 “The Wave”

Anderson .Paak“Twilight”



George Clinton “Atomic Dog”