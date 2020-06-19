The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (6/19/2020): 'Juneteenth'

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
June 19, known as Juneteenth in the black community represents the day that the word about the end of slavery finally reached Galveston, Texas, which at the time was the furthest part of the United States. Today, we celebrate the holiday by sharing our favorite jams in the spirit of Juneteenth, freedom and blackness.

“Juneteenth” (6/19/2020)

J’Na Jefferson

Angie Stone “Brotha”

Stevie Wonder “Higher Ground”

Pharrell Williams “Able”

A Tribe Called Quest “We The People”

Jay Connor

Pharrell Williams “Freedom”

Solange “Fubu”

Mos Def “Umi Says”

Parliament “Chocolate City”

Tonja Stidhum

Deniece Williams “Free”

Monique Judge

Jay Rock “Win”

Panama Jackson

Public Enemy “Fight The Power”

Jungle Brothers “Black Is Black”

Digable Planets “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)“

Bilal “Soul Sista”

Beyoncé “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Goodie Mob “Free”

Joi “Freedom”

Bill Withers “Lean On Me”

Nina Simone “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free”

The Impressions “People Get Ready”

India.Arie “Brown Skin”

Donny Hathaway “To Be Young, Gifted and Black”

The Five Stairsteps “O-o-h Child”

Sly & The Family Stone “Family Affair”

Curtis Mayfield “We People Who Are Darker Than Blue”

Amel Larrieux “For Real”

Donny Hathaway “Someday We’ll All Be Free”

Common “Black America Again”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020, 5/1/2020, 5/8/2020, 5/15/2020, 5/22/2020, 5/29/2020, 6/5/2020, 6/12/2020

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

