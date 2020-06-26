The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (6/26/2020): 'The Definitive Summer Jams'

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (6/26/2020): The Definitive Summer Jams
Photo: Shutterstock

It’s hot AF, it’s summer AF and it’s still Black Music Month...AF. Sometimes you just need that perfect summertime, summer jam playlist to be the backdrop for or the reminder of the moments created during Sundress SZN. This list hopes to be that. It will be BlackAF.

“The Definitive Summer Jams” (6/26/2020)

Panama Jackson

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince “Summertime”

Sly & The Family Stone “Hot Fun in The Summertime”

Kool & The Gang “Summer Madness”

Roy Ayers Ubiquity “Everybody Loves The Sunshine”

The Dividends “Summer Glo”

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly “Before I Let Go”

Koffee Brown “After Party”

Zhané “Hey Mr. DJ”

J’Na Jefferson

Ashanti “Happy”

Marvin Gaye “Got To Give It Up, Pt. 1"

Janet Jackson “All For You”

Tonja Stidhum

Stevie Wonder “Summer Soft”

Kes “Savannah Grass”

Jay-Z “Party Life”

Monique Judge

The Dove Shack “Summertime in the LBC”

Joe Jurado

Vince Staples “Feels Like Summer,”

Childish Gambino “Summertime Magic”

Frank Ocean “Sweet Life”

Michael Harriot

Outkast featuring Goodie Mob “Git Up, Git Out”

Ice Cube “My Summer Vacation”

Chance the Rapper featuring Jeremih “Summer Friends”

Jay-Z “Always Be My Sunshine”

Ashley Velez

Amerie “Why Don’t We Fall In Love”

Ciara “Body Party”

Pharrell featuring Jay-Z “Frontin’”

Mariah Carey “Honey”

Donnell Jones featuring Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes “U Know What’s Up”

Beenie Man featuring Ms. Thing “Dude”

Beenie Man featuring Janet Jackson “Feel It Boy”

WizKid featuring Drake “Come Closer”

Tanto Metro & Devonte “Everyone Falls In Love”

Wayne Wonder “No Letting Go”

LL Cool J “Loungin (Who Do Ya Luv) Remix”

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

