The Root Jams Weekly (6/5/2020): 'Say Her Name'

Photo : JASON CONNOLLY ( AFP via Getty Images )

Breonna Taylor would be 27 years old today. Unfortunately, she is now with the ancestors, cut down prematurely by a police system that devalues black bodies. She, along with too many other black women whose lives were cut too short often go under-acknowledged. This playlist honors them.

J’Na Jefferson

Janelle Monae “I Got The Juice”

Patti LaBelle “New Attitude”

Lizzo “Soulmate”

Mary J. Blige “Take Me As I Am”

Jessica Moulite

TLC “His Story”

Amy Winehouse “Tears Dry On Their Own”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

Nelly Furtado “Turn Off The Light”

Willow “Wait a Minute!”

Maiysha Kai

Nina Simone “Four Women”

Rufus & Chaka Khan “I’m a Woman (I’m a Backbone)“

Sade “Maureen”

Aretha Franklin “Spanish Harlem”

Aretha Franklin “A Rose Is Still a Rose”

Roberta Flack “Just Like a Woman”

Maxwell “This Woman’s Work”



Karyn White “Superwoman”

Panama Jackson

Common “A Song for Assata”

Reflection Eternal “Expansion Outro (Four Women)”

Maimouna Youssef & DJ Dummy “Say My Name”

Eryn Allen Kane “Have Mercy”

Raheem DeVaughn “Woman”

Ashley Velez

Jamila Woods “Blk Girl Soldier”

Jamila Woods “Giovanni”

Jamila Woods “Bubbles”

Nitty Scott “For Sarah Baartman”

Rapsody “Hatshesput”

Sampa the Great “Black Girl Magik”

Sampa the Great “Energy”

Tonja Stidhum

The Enchantment “Gloria”

Destra “Lucy”

Beyoncé “Yoncé”

Jay Connor

Black Star “Brown Skin Lady”

Goodie Mob “Beautiful Skin”

Anne Branigin

Aretha Franklin “Call Me”

Nina Simona “See-Line Woman”

bLAck party “Bloom”

Ishena Robinson

Jamila Woods “Sonia”

Lila Ike “Where I’m Coming From”

Jhene Aiko featuring H.E.R. “B.S.”