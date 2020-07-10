The Root Jams Weekly (7/10/2020): 'My Headphones'

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

We usually pick a theme to reflect the current state of affairs or a sentiment. Today, we decided to share what we’re actually listening to at the moment. What are you listening to?



Damon Young

James Blake “I’ll Come Too”

Fiona Apple “Rack of His”

Kota the Friend “Chicago Diner”

Kids See Ghosts “Freeee”

Freddie Gibbs Featuring Tyler the Creator “Something To Rap About.”

Monique Judge

Drake ft Rick Ross “Money In the Grave”

Goldlink ft Pusha T “Cokewhite”

Jay Rock ft Snoop “WIN (Remix)“

Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyonce “Savage (Remix)“

Jay Connor

Phony Ppl “Before You Get a Boyfriend”

N.E.R.D. “Deep Down Body Thirst”

Tom Misch + Yussef Dayes “Festival”

Lord Finesse “I Wanna Be Where You Are (Underboss Remix)“

Nao Yoshioka “Got Me”

Tonja Stidhum

Daddy Yankee “Que Tire Pa Lante”

FKA Twigs “Cellophane”



Chloe x Halle “Tipsy”

Nicholas Britell “Eden (Harlem)“ - From the If Beale Street Could Talk soundtrack

Anne Branigin

The Jesus and Mary Chain “Just Like Honey”

SZA “Warm Winds”

Pop Smoke feat. Quavo “Shake The Room”

Menahan Street Band “Make The Road By Walking”

Kygo, Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Danielle Belton

Doobie Brothers “Taking It to the Streets”

Doobie Brothers “What A Fool Believes”

Dua Lipa “Swan Song”

The Weeknd “Tell Your Friends”

Toto “Georgy Porgy”

Panama Jackson

UMI “Pretty Girl hi!”

Raveena “If Only”

Jran “Longtime”

Victoria Monet “Ass Like That”

112 featuring Jagged Edge “Both Of Us”

Stephen Crockett, Jr.

6lack “Outside”

Starchild and the New Romantic and Toro Y Moi “Tape”

Zacari “Edamame”

Kenneth Whalum “Beautiful Ending”

J’Na Jefferson

Knxwledge “mindin_my business”

Kirby “We Don’t Funk”

Jack Harlow “WHATS POPPIN”

Ty Dolla $ign featuring Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex “Ego Death”

Chance the Rapper featuring Knox Fortune “All Night”