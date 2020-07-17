The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (7/17/2020): 'Entanglements'

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (7/17/2020): Entanglements
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

I mean, do we even need to intro this one? Shouts out to Will, Jada and unfortunately, August Alsina; that Red Table Talk launched a thousand memes.

“Entanglements” (7/17/2020)

Danielle Belton

Dave Hollister “My Favorite Girl”

Gerald Levert “Thinkin’ Bout It”

Jocelyn Brown “Somebody Else’s Guy”

J’Na Jefferson

Usher “Confessions Part II”

Destiny’s Child “Say My Name”

Profyle “Liar”

Robyn “Call Your Girlfriend”

Phony Ppl & Meg Thee Stallion “Fkn Around” Stallion

Naughty by Nature “OPP”

Stevie Wonder “Part Time Lover”

Jay Connor

MoKenStef “He’s Mine”

Joe “All the Things”

DJ Quik “Tha Divorce Song”

Faith Evans “Jealous”

Bobby Brown “Humpin Around”

SWV “You’re the One”

Panama Jackson

Earth, Wind & Fire “Reasons”

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly “Before I Let Go”

Dave Hollister “One Woman Man”

Mtume “You, Me & He”

Xscape “My Little Secret”

TLC “Creep”

Joe Jurado

Carl Thomas “I Wish”

Blood Orange “You’re Not Good Enough”

David Bowie “Fascination”

Tyler, The Creator “Running Out of Time”

PartyNextDoor and Drake “Recognize”

Michael Harriot

Rakim “Mahogany”

Lil Wayne “Mona Lisa”

The Roots “You Got Me”

Common “8 Minutes To Sunrise”

Maiysha Kai

Stevie Wonder “Maybe Your Baby”

Parliament “All Your Goodies Are Gone”

Cardi B “Be Careful”

Lewis Taylor “Bittersweet”

Prince “Anotherloverholeinyohead”

Bill Withers “The Same Love That Made Me Laugh”

Wham! “Everything She Wants”

Anne Branigin

Aretha Franklin “Dark End of the Street”

Budgie “Touch Me 2"

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Jessica Moulite

Snoh Aalegra “Situationship”

Pleasure P “Boyfriend #2"

Mac Ayres featuring Declan Miers “Calvin’s Joint”

Drake featuring The-Dream “Shut It Down”

Ari Lennox “BMO”

J. Cole featuring Drake “In the Morning”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020, 5/1/2020, 5/8/2020, 5/15/2020, 5/22/2020, 5/29/2020, 6/5/2020, 6/12/2020, 6/19/2020, 6/26/2020, 7/3/2020, 7/10/2020

DISCUSSION