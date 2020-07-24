The Root Jams Weekly (7/24/2020): 'Uncut Gems'

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

We all have our favorites. You know, the songs or artists that you love more than everybody else. The b-sides. The indy circuit jams. The artist with 10 followers. The artist on the rise. Or those jams that you know—with your whole heart—would change or should have changed the world...if only folks really listened. This list is dedicated to the songs that should be and could be. If only.

J’Na Jefferson

Sault “Up All Night”

Saint Mela “Alkaseltzer”

Khruangbin “Maria También”

Yebba “Distance”

Rina Sawayama “XS” (she is POP ROYALTY in my eyes)

beabadoobee “Care”

Pink Sweat$ “Icy”

The Teskey Brothers “Let Me Let You Down”

Michael Harriot

K.L.U.B. Monsta “Mugshots”

T.I featuring Kendrick Lamar, B.o.B. “Memories Back Then”

CeeLo Green “El Dorado Sunrise”

Curren$y “Airborne Aquarium”

Jam in Van & Tank and the Bangas “You So Dumb (Live at the Sierra High Festival)“

Panama Jackson

Berto Antonio “Cleopatra”

Cecily “Clumsy”

DJ Shadow “Building Steam with a Grain of Salt”

Ray J “Anytime”

Bobby Valentino “One Girl to Love”

The Jacksons “Everybody”

Hem “Half Acre”

Beirut “Nantes”

Jessica Pratt “As The World Turns”

Sons of The James, Rob Milton & DJ Harrison featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow “Things I Should Have Said”

Real Estate “Had to Hear”

Robag Wruhme “Tulpa Ovi”

The Drums “Let’s Go Surfing”

Riz La Vie “Napkins”

Anne Branigin

Sault “Masterpiece”

Sampa The Great “OMG”

Mereba “Bet”

Remi Wolf “Woo!”

Joe Jurado

Swardy “Here On My Own”

Giraffage “Do U Want Me”

Omniboi “Going Nowhere”

Oscar Beige “Rain, After Running Away”

Tonja Stidhum

Kid Sister “Switch Board”

Blood Orange “Best to You”

Above & Beyond “Good For Me”

Laura Marling “Wild Fire”

Maiysha Kai

Natalie Cole “Beautiful Dreamer”

Bobby McFerrin “Sweet in the Morning”

United Future Organization “I’ll Bet You Thought I’d Never Find You”

Ben L’Oncle “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”

Rozzi “Creep”