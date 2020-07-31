The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (7/31/2020): 'Soundtrack Jams'

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
root jams weekly
root jams weeklymovie soundtracksblack musicfilmcinema
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (7/31/2020): Soundtrack Jams
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

We all have movies that resonate with us. And in those movies, there are usually songs that help flesh out the story that become part of our lives. Today’s list is full of our favorite soundtrack jams.

“Soundtrack Jams” (7/31/2020)

Maiysha Kai

Al Jarreau “Moonlighting”

Johnny Mathis & Deniece Williams “Without Us”

Labrinth “All for Us”

Bob James “Angela”

Pointer Sisters “Pinball Number Count”

Tonja Stidhum

Moses Sumney “Doomed”

Frank Ocean “Moon River”

The Doors “The End”

Meshell Ndegeocello “Fool of Me”

Nina Simone “Wild Is the Wind”

Seal “Kiss from a Rose”

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglová “Falling Slowly”

A. R. Rahman “Jai Ho”

Jay Connor

Today “Why You Get Funky On Me”

Tony Toni Tone’ “Boys and Girls”

Jeff Redd “You Called And Told Me”

Joe Jurado

Seal “Kissed by a Rose”

Paramore “Decode” (The Twilight soundtracks are good, actually)

Prince “I Would Die 4 U”

Sherman’s Showcase “Runnin’”

Ashley Velez

Lauryn Hill “The Sweetest Thing”

Brandy “Sittin’ Up In My Room”

Boyz II Men “I Will Get There”

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston “The Prince of Egypt (When You Believe)“

J’Na Jefferson

SOBxRBE “Pandemic”

Prince “Darling Nikki”

Phil Collins “Son Of Man”

Rick Ross “100 Black Coffins”

Dick Dale and his Del-Tones “Miserlou”

Billy Joel “Why Should I Worry”

Panama Jackson

2pac “Pour Out a Little Liquor”

Dogg Pound “Big Pimpin’”

Goo Goo Dolls “Iris”

DJ Quik “Dollaz + Sense”

Rell “Love For Free”

Jay Rock featuring Future, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake) “King’s Dead”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA “All The Stars”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020, 5/1/2020, 5/8/2020, 5/15/2020, 5/22/2020, 5/29/2020, 6/5/2020, 6/12/2020, 6/19/2020, 6/26/2020, 7/3/2020, 7/10/2020, 7/17/2020, 7/24/2020

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

