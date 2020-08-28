The Root Jams Weekly (8/28/2020): 'Walkout'

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

It’s been a week in America. After another shooting of a Black person at the hands of police—7 times in the back, no less—everybody reached a new level of over it. Athletes in several of the major sports either postponed, cancelled or walked out of games or contests. It’s the kind of week when the only response is essentially “fuck you” and a need to walk out somewhere. This playlist is dedicated to that feeling.



Michael Harriot

Devin the Dude “What a Job”

Lauryn Hill “Lost Ones”

Tupac “Fuck All Y’all”

Outkast “Liberation”

Run the Jewels “JU$T”

Jay Connor

Marvin Gaye “Just to Keep You Satisfied”

Marvin Gaye “Is That Enough”

Kanye West “Spaceships”

Monique Judge

N.W.A “Fuck Tha Police”

DMX “Party Up”

GoldLink ft Pusha T “Cokewhite”

Crime Mob “Knuck If You Buck”

Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz ft Lil Scrappy “What You Gon Do”

Bonecrusher “Never Scared”

Lil Jon & The Easttside Boyz “Bia Bia”

Maiysha Kai

James Brown “The Payback”

Ice Cube “The Wrong Nigga to Fuck With”

Jidenna “Worth the Weight”

Roberta Flack “Compared to What”

Earthgang “Powered Up”

Panama Jackson

Lil Scrappy “No Problems”

C-Murder featuring Snoop Dogg, Mr. Magic “Down For My Niggas”

Soul Position “Fuckajob”

Kelis “Caught Out There”