The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly (8/28/2020): 'Walkout'

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weeklyJacob Blakeprotestprotesting racial injusticeathletes
119
Save
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly (8/28/2020): Walkout
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

It’s been a week in America. After another shooting of a Black person at the hands of police—7 times in the back, no less—everybody reached a new level of over it. Athletes in several of the major sports either postponed, cancelled or walked out of games or contests. It’s the kind of week when the only response is essentially “fuck you” and a need to walk out somewhere. This playlist is dedicated to that feeling.

“Walkout” (8/28/2020)

Michael Harriot

Devin the Dude “What a Job”

Lauryn Hill “Lost Ones”

Tupac “Fuck All Y’all”

Outkast “Liberation”

Run the Jewels “JU$T”

Jay Connor

Marvin Gaye “Just to Keep You Satisfied”

Marvin Gaye “Is That Enough”

Kanye West “Spaceships”

Monique Judge

N.W.A “Fuck Tha Police”

DMX “Party Up”

GoldLink ft Pusha T “Cokewhite”

Crime Mob “Knuck If You Buck”

Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz ft Lil Scrappy “What You Gon Do”

Bonecrusher “Never Scared”

Lil Jon & The Easttside Boyz “Bia Bia”

Maiysha Kai

James Brown “The Payback”

Ice Cube “The Wrong Nigga to Fuck With”

Jidenna “Worth the Weight”

Roberta Flack “Compared to What”

Earthgang “Powered Up”

Panama Jackson

Lil Scrappy “No Problems”

C-Murder featuring Snoop Dogg, Mr. Magic “Down For My Niggas”

Soul Position “Fuckajob”

Kelis “Caught Out There”

Advertisement
Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Welcome to The Root Institute, Featuring Interviews With Stacey Abrams, Cory Booker, Taraji P. Henson and Many More

Mets, Marlins Walk Off the Field After Honoring Jackie Robinson With 42-Second Moment of Silence

Paralyzed From the Waist Down From a Police Shooting, Jacob Blake Is Currently Handcuffed to His Hospital Bed, Family Says

Turning Pain Into Policy: Kamala Harris, Ben Crump Explain Why Police Reform Starts With Economic Justice

Tennessee Passes Law That Would Punish Protestors By Taking Away Their Right to Vote

DISCUSSION