The Root Jams Weekly (9/18/2020): 'Lost Ones'

Sometimes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Sometimes you have to remind people that if they had just zigged instead of zagging, everything would have been alright. You’ve got to live and learn as they say, I suppose. So in honor or the Los Angeles Clippers epic collapse on what should have been a title run—with a special nod to Doc Rivers presiding over THREE epic 3-1 collapses—this week’s playlist is for for the “lost” ones.



Maiysha Kai

Lauryn Hill “Lost Ones”

Janet Jackson “Got ’Til It’s Gone”

Jimmy Cliff “The Harder They Come”



Jay Connor

The Lox “We Are the Streets”

Kurupt “Calling Out Names”

Nas “Destroy & Rebuild”

Drake “Back to Back”

DJ Quik “Dollaz + Sense”

Jessica Moulite

Beyoncé “Best Thing I Never Had”

Beyoncé “Sorry”

Toni Braxton “He Wasn’t Man Enough”

Justin Timberlake “Cry Me a River”

Destiny’s Child “So Good”

Echosmith “Goodbye”

Alanis Morissette “You Oughta Know”

Chiddy Bang, Icona Pop “Mind Your Manners”

Aya Nakamura “Djadja”

Danielle Belton

Mariah Carey “Someday”

Michael Harriot

Lupe Fiasco “The Show Goes On”

Big K.R.I.T. “Pick Yourself Up”

Action Bronson “Baby Blue”

Amy Winehouse “Love Is A Losing Game”

Benny the Butcher “Crowns For Kings”

Lil Wayne “Tie My Hands”

Anne Branigin

Kanye West “Spaceships”

Cam’ron “I Hate My Job”

The Lox “Fuck You”

Panama Jackson



Jay-Z “Lost Ones”

Donnell Jones “Where I Wanna Be”

Prince “Purple Rain”

Taylor Swift “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Smokey Robinson “Tears of a Clown”

Usher “Burn”

Boyz II Men “End of the Road”

