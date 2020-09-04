The Root Jams Weekly (9/4/2020): 'The Teenage Years'

Photo : Beatriz Vera ( Shutterstock )

Monday evening, we were treated to the Verzuz folks have been talking about since the idea came to be: Monica versus Brandy. It featured all of the shade and entertainment we expected, but what it mostly did was take everybody back to the the early-to-mid 90s. For many of us, those were our teen years and the musical jaunt down memory lane was a balm. This list is dedicated to songs from the staff’s teenage years. Shout outs to Monica and Brandy!

Genetta Adams

Duran Duran “The Reflex” (single version)

Duran Duran “Save a Prayer”

Michael Jackson “Bilie Jean”

Soft Cell “Tainted Love”

INXS “I Need You Tonight”

Prince “Little Red Corvette”

The Police “Every Breathe You Take”

Joy Division “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

Thompson Twins, “Hold Me Know”

Maiysha Kai

Janet Jackson “That’s the Way Love Goes”

Prince “Cream”

Tamia “You Put a Move on My Heart”

Al B. Sure! “Night and Day”

En Vogue “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”

Lenny Kravitz “It Ain’t Over ’Till It’s Over”

Digable Planets “Rebirth of Slick”

Black Moon “I Got Cha Opin”

Tracy Chapman “Fast Car”

Anne Branigin

Outkast “B.O.B.”

Amerie “One Thing”

Next “Too Close”

Lauryn Hill “Ex Factor”

D’Angelo “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”

Sleepy Brown featuring Outkast “I Can’t Wait”

J’Na Jefferson

Beyonce “Check On It”

Chris Brown “Kiss Kiss”

Lil Wayne “A Milli”

Jay Sean “Down”



Kesha “Take It Off”

Kanye and Jay-Z “Otis”

Kanye West featuring Big Sean, 2Chainz “Mercy”

fun. “We Are Young”

Panama Jackson

Snoop Doggy Dogg “Doggy Dogg World”

Mary J. Blige “Be Happy”

Outkast “Elevators (Me & U)“

Mista “Blackberry Molasses”

Jodeci “Freek ‘N U”

K-Solo “I Can’t Hold It Back”

2Pac “Ambitionz Az a Ridah”

Goo Goo Dolls “Iris”

Bone Thugz-N-Harmony “Tha Crossroads”

Ghost Town DJs “My Boo”

Brandy “I Wanna Be Down”

SWV “I’m So Into You”