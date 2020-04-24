The Root Jams Weekly Playlist (4/24/2020): 'Move Your Body'

This playlist is in honor of Breyon Prescott, Teddy Riley’s homie/hypeman during his initial social-distancingless Verzuz battle against Babyface that never really happened. For Breyon’s dedication to the jam, this week we chose songs that make you move as soon as you hear them!
“Move Your Body” (4/24/2020) Playlist
Monique Judge
Montell Jordan “Get It On Tonight”
Mark Morris “Return of the Mack”
Ini Kamoze “Here Comes the Hot Stepper”
Panama Jackson
Nicole Wray featuring Missy Elliott and Mocha “Make It Hot”
N.E.R.D. “She Wants to Move”
Fela Kuti “Lady”
Anuel AA “Quiere Bebe”
Patrice Rushen “Haven’t You Heard”
Guy “I Like”
J’na Jefferson
Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop “Lose control”
Ashley Velez
Whitney Houston “I’m Every Woman”
Celia Cruz “La Negra Tiene Tumbao”
Mase “Feels So Good”
Michael Harriot
Tela “Sho Nuff”
Lathun and So So Def Bass All Stars “Freak It”
UGK featuring Outkast “Int’l Players Anthem”
Tonja Stidhum
Machel Montano “Like Ah Boss”
Michael Jackson “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough”
Uncle Luke “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)“
Maiysha Kai
Rick James “You & I”
Donna Summer “Bad Girls”
Womack & Womack “Baby, I’m Scared of You”
Manu Dibango “Soul Makossa”
Jay Connor
Bobby Brown “Getaway”
Jane Child “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love (Teddy Riley Remix)”
Austin Brown “Midnight Man”
Anne Branigin
DJ Tunez and Busiswa “Majesty”