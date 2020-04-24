Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
The Root Jams Weekly Playlist (4/24/2020): 'Move Your Body'

Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weeklybreyon prescottbabyfaceteddy rileyblack music
202
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly Playlist (4/24/2020): Move Your Body
Photo: Shutterstock

This playlist is in honor of Breyon Prescott, Teddy Riley’s homie/hypeman during his initial social-distancingless Verzuz battle against Babyface that never really happened. For Breyon’s dedication to the jam, this week we chose songs that make you move as soon as you hear them!

“Move Your Body” (4/24/2020) Playlist

Monique Judge

Montell Jordan “Get It On Tonight”

Mark Morris “Return of the Mack”

Ini Kamoze “Here Comes the Hot Stepper”

Panama Jackson

Nicole Wray featuring Missy Elliott and Mocha “Make It Hot”

N.E.R.D. “She Wants to Move”

Fela Kuti “Lady”

Anuel AA “Quiere Bebe”

Patrice Rushen “Haven’t You Heard”

Guy “I Like”

J’na Jefferson

Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop “Lose control”

Ashley Velez

Whitney Houston “I’m Every Woman”

Celia Cruz “La Negra Tiene Tumbao”

Mase “Feels So Good”

Michael Harriot

Tela “Sho Nuff”

Lathun and So So Def Bass All Stars “Freak It”

UGK featuring Outkast “Int’l Players Anthem”

Tonja Stidhum

Machel Montano “Like Ah Boss”

Michael Jackson “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough”

Uncle Luke “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)“

Maiysha Kai

Rick James “You & I”

Donna Summer “Bad Girls”

Womack & Womack “Baby, I’m Scared of You”

Manu Dibango “Soul Makossa”

Jay Connor

Bobby Brown “Getaway”

Jane Child “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love (Teddy Riley Remix)”

Austin Brown “Midnight Man”

Anne Branigin

DJ Tunez and Busiswa “Majesty”

Previous Playlist: 4/17/2020

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

