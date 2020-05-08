The Root Jams Weekly Playlist (5/8/2020): 'Bring Me Peace'

Photo : Shutterstock

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and in honor of that fact, the playlists this month will all be dedicated to it. Our first one, titled “Bring Me Peace,” is a list of songs from staffers of TheRoot.com that are used to bring a peaceful mental state.

Advertisement

“Bring Me Peace” (5/8/2020)

Panama Jackson

Maxwell “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)”



Dixie Chicks “Landslide”

Hem “Half Acre”

Chante Cann featuring Snarky Puppy “Da da’n Da”

Gretchen Parlato “Holding Back the Years”

Stephen Crockett

Jadakiss “We Gonna Make It”



John Gibson “God Will Find Ya”

J. Cole “Love Yourz”

Danielle Belton

Fleetwood Mac “Dreams”



Jason Mraz “Life Is Wonderful”

Jay Connor

The Winans “Paradise”



Ashley Velez

Jamila Woods “Holy”

Des’ree “You Gotta Be”

Sounds of Blackness “Optimistic”

Stacy Barthe “Hey You There”

Tonja Stidhum

Joni Mitchell “Both Sides Now”

Chloe x Halle “If God Spoke”

James Vincent McMorrow “Red Dust”

Genetta Adams

Solange “F.U.B.U.”

The Internet “Under Control”

Lizzo “Scuse Me”

Maiysha Kai

Lenny Kravitz “It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over”

Rags to Rufus feat. Chaka Khan “Walkin’ in the Sun”



Prince and The Revolution “Mountains”

The Commodores “Easy”

Michael Harriot

Jay-Z featuring Scarface, Beanie Sigel “This Can’t Be Life”



Gnarls Barkley “Crazy”



Lupe Fiasco “He Say, She Say”

J’Na Jefferson

Anna Nalick “Breathe (2AM)“

H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caeser “Best Part”

Frank Ocean “Pink + White”