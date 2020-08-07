The Root Jams Weekly: 'The Bad Bitch Playlist' (8/7/2020)

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

Every now and then you have to reach into your bag for your inner “bad bitch.” Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get the job done. This week’s playlist is chock full of jams to harness the power of that inner “bad bitch.”



Maiysha Kai

Betty Davis “They Say I’m Different”

Ptaf “Boss Ass Bitch”

Janet Jackson “Control”

Beyoncé “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

Kelis “Milkshake”

Lizzo “Tempo”

Michael Harriot

Amy Winehouse “F**k Me Pumps”

Mary Jane Girls “All Night Long”

Jay-Z “Always Be My Sunshine”



Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan “Tell Me Something Good”

Monique Judge

Megan Thee Stallion “Big Ole Freak”

City Girls “Act Up”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B “Get Up 10"

Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyonce “Savage (Remix)“

Lil Kim “Not Tonight”

Cardi B “Money”

Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

J’Na Jefferson

Rihanna “Bitch Better Have My Money”

Kelis “Bossy”

Remy Ma “Conceited”

Rico Nasty “Hatin”

Leikeli47 “Bad Gyal Flex”

Princess Nokia “Sugar Honey Iced Tea”

Demi Lovato “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ishena Robinson

Megan Thee Stallion “Naturally”

Spice “Fight Ova Man”

Lady Saw “Man Is The Least”