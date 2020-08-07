The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Music

The Root Jams Weekly: 'The Bad Bitch Playlist' (8/7/2020)

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Filed to:root jams weekly
root jams weeklybad bitch
15
Save
Illustration for article titled The Root Jams Weekly: The Bad Bitch Playlist (8/7/2020)
Photo: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Every now and then you have to reach into your bag for your inner “bad bitch.” Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get the job done. This week’s playlist is chock full of jams to harness the power of that inner “bad bitch.”

Advertisement

“The Bad Bitch Playlist” (8/7/2020)

Maiysha Kai

Betty Davis “They Say I’m Different”

Ptaf “Boss Ass Bitch”

Janet Jackson “Control”

Beyoncé “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

Kelis “Milkshake”

Lizzo “Tempo”

Michael Harriot

Amy Winehouse “F**k Me Pumps”

Mary Jane Girls “All Night Long”

Jay-Z “Always Be My Sunshine”

Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan “Tell Me Something Good”

Monique Judge

Megan Thee Stallion “Big Ole Freak”

City Girls “Act Up”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B “Get Up 10"

Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyonce “Savage (Remix)“

Lil Kim “Not Tonight”

Cardi B “Money”

Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

J’Na Jefferson

Rihanna “Bitch Better Have My Money”

Kelis “Bossy”

Remy Ma “Conceited”

Rico Nasty “Hatin”

Leikeli47 “Bad Gyal Flex”

Princess Nokia “Sugar Honey Iced Tea”

Demi Lovato “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ishena Robinson

Megan Thee Stallion “Naturally”

Spice “Fight Ova Man”

Lady Saw “Man Is The Least”

Previous Playlists: 4/17/2020, 4/24/2020, 5/1/2020, 5/8/2020, 5/15/2020, 5/22/2020, 5/29/2020, 6/5/2020, 6/12/2020, 6/19/2020, 6/26/2020, 7/3/2020, 7/10/2020, 7/17/2020, 7/24/2020, 7/31/2020

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

If Kanye Somehow Stays in the Presidential Race, It'll Hurt Trump, Not Biden

Joe Biden Says 'Unlike African Americans' the Latino Community is 'Incredibly Diverse' And...Well...This Election 'Bout to be Long AF

A List of Characters in Hamilton Who Also Should've Shot Alexander Hamilton in the Face

Just Like Us, Our Forever First Lady Has Been Experiencing 'Low-Grade Depression' Lately

DISCUSSION