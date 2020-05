Thoughts on Forgiving Amy Cooper (aka 'Darth Karen'), Who Got Fired, Banned From Central Park, and Lost Her Dog

Screenshot : Good Morning America

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL HOLY SHIT I’M SORRY I REALLY TRIED REALLY REALLY HARD TO COME ON KYRIE IRVING’S INTERNET THIS MORNING AND WRITE A THING ABOUT FORGIVENESS BECAUSE I’M CHRISTIAN-ISH ON WEDNESDAYS AND I REMEMBERED LAST NIGHT THAT EVEN HALLE EVENTUALLY FORGAVE EDDIE IN BOOMERANG AT THE END OF THE MOVIE EVEN THOUGH LOVE DIDN’T BRING HIM HOME THAT ONE NIGHT BUT I JUST CAN’T GET PAST HOW THIS NIGGA MIGHT GET BANNED FROM CENTRAL PARK BECAUSE YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO GET BANNED FROM THE OUTSIDE WHEN THE OUTSIDE IS ALREADY CLOSED??? ALL MY BIG FORGIVENESS ENERGY WAS ZAPPED UP LIKE HER EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS AND HER SOCIAL CALENDAR AND HER TINDER PROFILE AND HER INVITES TO POTLUCK JAMBOREES OR WHATEVER THE FUCK DARTH KARENS DO FOR FUN AND HER BANK ACCOUNT AFTER CHRISTIAN COOPER SUES HER WHEN I JUST SAT HERE AND REALLY PONDERED REAL HARD ON HOW BAD OF A PERSON YOU MUST BE TO GET BANNED FROM A MOTHERFUCKING EIGHT HUNDRED AND FOURTY ACRE PUBLIC PARK. LIKE THE RATS AND THE DEER AND RANDOM NIGGAS NAMED ‘BRANDON’ WITH MIXTAPES ARE ALLOWED THERE BUT YOU AIN’T??? YOU HAVE LESS CLOUT THAN A BAT MY NIGGA??? THE SQUIRRELS ARE STUNTIN ON YOU??? I NEED SOME COUGH DROPS NOW BECAUSE MY THROAT IS DRY FROM ALL THIS LAUGHING BUT I DON’T REALLY WANT TO WALK ALL THE WAY TO RITE-AID JUST FOR A BAG OF RICOLA BECAUSE GOING OUTSIDE IS TRICKY NOW WHICH REMINDS ME THAT AMY COOPER GOT PUT ON OUTSIDE SUSPENSION DURING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC WHICH IS LIKE GETTING FIRED ON A JOB INTERVIEW WHICH I KNOW AIN’T A PERFECT ANALOGY (OR EVEN A GOOD ONE) BUT THERE’S REALLY NOTHING TO COMPARE TO WHAT SHE DID AND WHAT’S HAPPENING TO HER NOW BECAUSE SHE’S A PIONEER THE FIRST KAREN OF HER NAME THE KAREN THAT WAS PROMISED THE SUBATOMIC BECKY THE NIKOLA TESLA OF ABIGAIL FISHERS AND THERE CAN BE NO EARTHLY COMPARISON.

But anyway, she’s been through enough, and it’s not helpful to hold that type of toxicity in your spirit, so I think we should really consider the value of LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL I’M SORRY I TRIED AGAIN AND IT’S JUST NOT WORKING CAN SOMEONE GET ME SOME COUGH DROPS PLEASE CAUSE I’M LITERALLY CHOKING HERE WAIT AMY COOPER IF YOU’RE READING THIS I KNOW YOU HAVE SOME FREE TIME NOW SO CAN YOU DO THAT FOR ME PLEASE CAUSE IF YOU DO THAT MIGHT MAYBE HELP WITH THIS FORGIVENESS THING I KEEP TRYING TO DO?