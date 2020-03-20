Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Technology

To the Person Who I Apparently Share an Email With, You Have a Job Offer on the Table, Bro

Panama Jackson
Filed to:email
emailinternet securitygmailgoogleidentity theft
561
5
Save
Illustration for article titled To the Person Who I Apparently Share an Email With, You Have a Job Offer on the Table, Bro
Photo: Shutterstock

My real name, while not traditional, isn’t exactly unique. This means that I remember when Gmail first dropped, I did a mad dash (did you have to be invited back then? I can’t remember) to get my FIRSTNAME.LASTNAME@gmail.com account. And I did. I’ve had that email account for well over a decade now and, professionally, it’s served me well.

Oh, by the way, my real name isn’t Panama Jackson if you’re new here.

Anyway, this email account and I have been through some things. There was the great hack of 2009 where an article I wrote here on VerySmartBrothas.com pissed off somebody enough for them to hack into my gmail accounts (three of them), two Yahoo accounts and my MySpace page. It was a whole bitch to get it all sorted out but I did eventually. Thankfully, Liz Burr (our third VSB co-founder) knew somebody at Google who was able to help me retrieve my accounts. Without that they’d have all been lost to Black History.

Advertisement

Anyway, what I have also noticed over time is that I started getting emails that were clearly not for me but were absolutely sent to my email account. See, my email is FIRSTNAME.LASTNAME but they were all coming to FIRSTNAMELASTNAME. While I know that dot is cute, it doesn’t count as a real character; it was purely for aesthetics. Betcha by golly, wow.

My main curiosity is this: does this person who shares an email with me put that email address down on applications or do companies use a dummy email that just so happens to be my email address? These things keep me up at night.

For instance, last night, my email doppelganger got a whole ass job offer. That shit sounds important. The email, from a recruiter, is asking “us” about starting tomorrow if the job is ready, which it sounds like it is. I get weekly pay stubs from a staffing company in Atlanta called Preferred Personnel. My email doppelganger uses Sprint and e-billing, which is odd because, well, I don’t use Sprint at all. But I get all of the emails. So I have all of the phone numbers. I know about the switch from Verizon to Sprint (who does that?). I’ve got addresses.

Hell, I’ve gotten so many emails I can track all the moves UNLESS multiple people with my same name are using my email account.

Advertisement

Let’s be clear, lest you all think I’m irresponsible. I change my email account password, for this account in particular, frequently because of this situation. And nobody has tried to reset my password as far as I can tell. I check the IP address frequently as well; it’s always me. So I don’t actually think somebody is in my emails going through my personal life, etc. But it is also for this reason that, over time, I have also moved most of my important emails to another email account. I don’t know these people and I have no idea why they, the same people, continue to add this non-accessible email account to their bills, resumes and important documents.

I tried to email them but it turns out I was just emailing myself. I was going to text but I thought that might be opening me up to unwanted further conversation. I did email one of the companies that the email address for the employee was wrong and they should follow up with them to get a more accurate email address. I’ve yet to hear back.

Advertisement

Anyway, I hope buddy who is also using my email for his important personal shit also got a phone call from the company trying to get him some employment. Lots of folks are employment-insecure right now, it would be a shame he’s missing an opportunity because he doesn’t actually use the internet.

In the meantime, I’m going to change my email passwords again.

Is anybody else having this issue?

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Can Someone Unzip Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Leather Face Mask So He Can Tell Trump That Governors Aren’t His Enemy?

Some Observations I Observed During My Trip to Target Today in the Midst of These Pandemic Times

John Cornyn Blaming Coronavirus on Chinese 'Culture' Is Only the 3rd Most Racist Thing a Republican Said Today

Which Members of Congress Used Coronavirus Intel to Martha Stewart Their Stocks? Here’s What We Know About #BURRisma