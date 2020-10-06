The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Some Thoughts

Trashcan Lannister Attempts to Dunk on Joe Biden While Nation Anxiously Waits for Her to Get COVID-19 Too

damonyoung13
Damon Young
Filed to:why doesn't she have covid yet?
why doesn't she have covid yet?Tomi Lahrenjoe bidencovid-19
1.0K
12
Save
Illustration for article titled Trashcan Lannister Attempts to Dunk on Joe Biden While Nation Anxiously Waits for Her to Get COVID-19 Too
Screenshot: Twitter

Early this morning, backslid humanoid Termite Listeriosis emerged from her deep slumber on a dumpster in an outhouse adjoined to a Barbie Dream Trap House to remind the world that a) she still exists and b) probably shouldn’t.

Advertisement

Decades from now, when Torrential Laceration’s brain is devoted to science, perhaps we’ll finally understand the psychosis required to think of, craft, and then publish a tweet chiding a 77-year-old man for taking precautions against a novel coronavirus that mostly kills 77-year-old men. And maybe we’ll also know why Lacewood Tabasco thought Biden’s act was emasculating enough to compare it to owning a purse, and even why 28-year-old Tarantula Labia still considers “It’s a man. But with a purse!” to be an insult. (Perhaps Tanktop Lucifer is aging in tortoise years, and is actually only seven years old.)

Advertisement

This, of course, is based on the presumption that Thirsty Lice even has a brain instead of an amalgamation of Chunky’s Chicken Corn Chowder cans and brake dust. But this is why we have science! We don’t have to guess about what’s inside of Topneck Lobsterclaw’s head. We can just wait for the scientists to do their jobs and let us know!

But, until that day arrives, Tailback Labradoodle will continue to remain the one person so toxic already that even COVID looks at them like, “What’s the point?”

Damon Young

Damon Young is the editor-in-chief of VSB, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Several Aides Accuse Texas Attorney General of Bribery and Abuse of Power

President Trump's Health Is Reportedly Much Worse Than the White House Indicated. Here's Some Sneakers I Own.

Black Man Who Spoke in Support of Police Fatally Shot by Texas Police Officer

Trump: I Got the Coronavirus to Prove I Could Beat It Because That’s What Leaders Do!

DISCUSSION

wafflesaadiq
Waffle Saadiq

The thing to remember about Tami Nobrain. Is that she isn’t a true believer. It’s all part of her grift. I bet you she is hiding and doing all the precautionary stuff behind closed doors.

It’s like Joe Rogan telling everyone Covid-19 isnt that serious but his ass is living in a bunker and getting tested daily.