VIDEO: Celebrating Moments of Peak Blackness from Some of Our Distinguished Nominees for 2021 Skippies

Even though we’ve already let you know who won our 2021 Skippies, that does not mean that the party has stopped. The Skippies are a lifestyle; it’s just different. With that in mind, and because we are a celebrationist outfit, we like to make sure that we provide as much backing information and as many receipts as possible lest anybody question why we call them The Blackest Awards.



This video elucidates...it illuminates...it shows you better than it can tell you, just how peak Black some of our nominees get when the gettin’ is good. We’re here too celebrate some of our nominees and their intentionality in the Black Arts. From a Verzuz where Erykah Badu dug into her ancestral bag and refused to acknowledge time to people of all stripes from near and far turning Johnniqua Charles’ accidental rally cry into a party starter and protest jam. If twerking on security turned to certified jam ain’t the Black experience, I don’t know what is. So check out these moments in celebrating peak Blackness!



We are absolutely not detaining you...for nothing.