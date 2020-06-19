VSB Dads Share Their Father's Day Wish Lists. We Thank You In Advance

Father’s Day is upon us and even before COVID-19, the sock aisles at your favorite retailers (that also sold groceries!) were probably almost bare, but now they are probably empty. Socks and ties are the Father’s Day staples near and far, to and fro. But is that what the father in your life really wants for Father’s Day? Does he need some new church socks or a nice new silk tie to wear on that Zoom call? Panama Jackson, Damon Young and Michael Harriot decided to share some suggestions on what we might actually want for Father’s Day! Check it out! Highly recommend.

