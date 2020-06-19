The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Very Smart Dads

VSB Dads Share Their Father's Day Wish Lists. We Thank You In Advance

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Filed to:Father's Day
Father's DayParentingFather's Day Giftsblacknessblack cultureJuneteenth
47
Save

Father’s Day is upon us and even before COVID-19, the sock aisles at your favorite retailers (that also sold groceries!) were probably almost bare, but now they are probably empty. Socks and ties are the Father’s Day staples near and far, to and fro. But is that what the father in your life really wants for Father’s Day? Does he need some new church socks or a nice new silk tie to wear on that Zoom call? Panama Jackson, Damon Young and Michael Harriot decided to share some suggestions on what we might actually want for Father’s Day! Check it out! Highly recommend.

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

The Root's Clapback Mailbag: Juneteenth Edition

The Root Jams Weekly (6/19/2020): 'Juneteenth'

Tim Scott Won’t Acknowledge Systemic Racism and Defunding Police Because He Actually Wants to Stop Systemic Racism...By Defunding the Police

A Timeline of Events That Led to the 2020 'Fed Up'-rising

Latest on Very Smart Brothas

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement