Watch: Minding Our Black Business With The Heiritage's Shawna Davis and Tiffany Mickel, Who Created a Deck of Cards Full of Black Queens

Along with my colorful collection of Crown Royal bags, tennis shoes and children, there’s probably nothing I have more of in my house than decks of playing cards. This is partially because of a habit I picked up in college due to rampant Spades playing: I never wanted to be caught out in the streets without a deck of cards and thus rendered unable to play an impromptu game of Spades. Or tonk.

Or perform card tricks.

I have cards in my backpacks. I keep multiple decks of cards (plus UNO) in my car and scattered about my home. Most of the decks are standard-issue decks of cars you cop from CVS, Target, etc. Amazingly, until discovering the deck of cards covered with Black women, I’d never really thought of representation while running Bostons on folks who dare sit at my Spades table. Or slamming down the Big Joker with a picture of Angela Davis on it.

But that’s what happens when you’re not paying attention—somebody creates a product that has you at “hello.” Some things you don’t even know you need until you see that they exist. That’s how Black excellence works sometimes.



Such is the space and product created by two young Black women, Shawna Davis and Tiffany Mickel, graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who decided one day to create a deck of playing cards that paid homage to Black women. They created a company called the Heiritage, and well, the rest is history. They joined us for a discussion about why they created the deck, what that process was like, how they were received and the most important question of all—who is the Big Joker: Angela Davis or Maya Angelou.

Check out our interview with the two entrepreneurs and then make sure you cop you some decks of cards. And always, always...

...mind your Black business.