The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Television

Yo, It's 8 'Nicks' Before Nickelodeon. Cut the 7 Shit Out. That Don't Math

panamajackson
Panama Jackson
Filed to:Nickelodeon
Nickelodeonmathtrigonometryinternetsocial media
Illustration for article titled Yo, Its 8 Nicks Before Nickelodeon. Cut the 7 Shit Out. That Dont Math
Photo: Allmy (Shutterstock)

If you spend some time on social media, you may have scrolled right past one of the most important discussions happening in the 21st century: How many “Nicks” are there before “Nickelodeon” in the old Nickelodeon theme song?

There is a school of thought—let’s call it the School of Hard Knocks—that thinks it’s 7. Hard Knocks means counting is lower on the list of priorities. I can see how they might stop at 7.

Another, and more accurate for multiple reasons, school of thought—let’s call it the School of Rock—has it at 8. I’m part of the latter because it’s right.

Let’s get scientific with this shit, though. Here is what it looks like written out.

Nick Nick Nick Nick Ni(ck)Nick Nick Nick Nickelodeon = 8

Some of you out here act like you never learned how to round up in school. Or didn’t learn that under almost no circumstances do you round down when the number is five or higher. So even if you read it like this:

Nick Nick Nick Nick Ni-Nick Nick Nick Nickelodeon = 7.5

7.5 always rounds up to 8.

Either way, the shit is not 7. Stop it. It don’t math right.

Cut that shit out.

Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

Panama Jackson

Panama Jackson is the Senior Editor of Very Smart Brothas. He's pretty fly for a light guy. You can find him at your mama's mama's house drinking all her brown liquors.

DISCUSSION

alwayslurkingout
AlwaysLurkingOut

I get how people might think it’s seven because of the little stutter... but if you pause the video at :07 it shows Nick written out eight times. Case closed.