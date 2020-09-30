Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

... pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. You don’t need to pull your mask down to talk to me. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. I can hear you just fine from here. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Please keep your mask on if you want to speak. Taking it off and moving closer to me to speak negates the point of wearing one. Taking it off and moving closer to me to speak negates the point of wearing one. Taking it off and moving closer to me to speak negates the point of wearing one. Taking it off and moving closer to me to speak negates the point of wearing one. Taking it off and moving closer to me to speak negates the point of wearing one. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Your mask ain’t a garnish, fam. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Just stand there. I can hear you perfectly clear. Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Why are you moving closer? Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. Your mask ain’t a soundproof booth. This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? This is not hard. Why are you making it hard? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? And you have a cough, too? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? Come on, man. WTF? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? What do you need to tell me that’s so important? You’re asking me where my mask is? It’s right here on my ... oh shit. Must’ve left it in the car. My bad!